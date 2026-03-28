Historic 'No Kings' Protest Movement Gains Momentum Across U.S.
The nationwide 'No Kings' protests against President Trump are set to become the largest nonviolent protest in U.S. history. With events in all 50 states, participation is surging in rural and suburban areas. The movement aims to transform protests into political power ahead of the upcoming midterm elections.
Thousands of rallies are scheduled across the U.S. on Saturday as part of the 'No Kings' movement, protesting President Trump's policies. Organizers anticipate over 3,200 events in a push that could become the largest single-day nonviolent demonstration in U.S. history.
While flagship rallies will be held in major cities like New York and Los Angeles, two-thirds of participants are expected to come from smaller communities. This marks a 40% increase in engagement from outside major urban centers compared to last June, according to Leah Greenberg, co-founder of Indivisible.
With midterm elections looming, there's a significant uptick in events in Republican-strong states like Idaho and Utah. Competitive suburban areas are also experiencing high interest. Critics, however, deem the protests as mere anti-Trump gatherings. Previous protests have resulted in some policy reversals by the administration.