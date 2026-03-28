J&K Assembly Calls for Judicial Probe into Farooq Abdullah Assassination Attempt

On Saturday, the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly strongly condemned the recent assassination attempt on National Conference President Farooq Abdullah. Legislators from both sides of the aisle expressed deep concern over what they deemed a significant security lapse, calling for a judicial probe by a sitting High Court judge.

The attack, which occurred on March 11, involved an assailant opening fire on the former chief minister at close range as he left a wedding ceremony. Although Abdullah narrowly escaped unharmed, the incident has triggered widespread calls for accountability and action against the attacker, who has been detained with a revolver.

Legislators demanded exemplary punishment for the perpetrator, emphasizing Abdullah's national and international stature. They criticized the security oversights that allowed the attack to occur, questioning how the armed individual managed to breach security so easily. The assembly also called for a swift and transparent investigation to reassure the public and preserve institutional credibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)