Amit Shah's Assam Political Roadshow Inspires NDA Confidence

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has expressed confidence that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will secure over 90 seats in Assam's 126-member assembly elections, paving the way for a third consecutive term. Shah's assurance came during his two-day visit to the state, kicking off with a vibrant roadshow in Guwahati.

Speaking at the rally, Shah lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for spearheading infrastructure improvements and fostering employment opportunities. He noted the state's advances in health and education sectors, describing Assam as the economic nucleus of the Northeast region.

The roadshow, featuring key candidates like Vijay Kumar Gupta and Diplu Ranjan Sarmah, demonstrated strong grassroots support, with Shah riding atop an open-decked SUV. Shah's itinerary includes additional rallies and strategic meetings, ahead of the April 9th polling date, with results expected on May 4th.