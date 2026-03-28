Political Turmoil in Nepal: The Arrest of Former PM K P Sharma Oli Sparks Outrage
Political parties in Nepal express anger over the arrest of ex-Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli by the Balendra Shah government. Oli and Ramesh Lekhak are accused of involvement in suppressing a Gen Z protest, leading to 76 deaths. Parties call for unbiased investigation, warning against conflict escalation.
- Country:
- Nepal
The arrest of former Nepali Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli has ignited a political firestorm, with various parties condemning the move as politically motivated. The charges relate to a crackdown on the Gen Z protest that claimed 76 lives last September.
The Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Lennist) leader Mahesh Basnet slammed the arrest as 'political revenge,' sparking a furious response and calls for demonstrations across all districts. The upset intensified as Nepali Congress, the primary opposition, criticized the government's selective targeting and demanded transparent investigation.
The political landscape remains tense as parties prepare for legal and civil protests to challenge the arrests, emphasizing the need for due process to prevent further instability in Nepal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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