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Halwara Airport Flights Set to Boost Punjab's Connectivity and Growth

Flight bookings for Punjab's Halwara Airport begin in April, with operations set for May. The new Airbus A320 route between Delhi and Halwara marks a significant connectivity boost for Punjab. This development is hailed as a major leap for regional travel, trade, and economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-03-2026 21:40 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 21:40 IST
Halwara Airport Flights Set to Boost Punjab's Connectivity and Growth
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Flight bookings for Punjab's Halwara Airport are set to commence in April, with the first commercial operation expected between May 10 and 15, announced Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu. The initiation of flights using a 160-seater Airbus A320 aircraft signifies a proud moment for Punjab, promising enhanced connectivity.

Initially, two daily flights will connect Delhi and Halwara, one in the morning and another in the afternoon, marking a significant advancement for the region. BJP leader Bittu credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his commitment to strengthening Punjab's infrastructure and expressed his dedication to the state's growth.

Punjab Industries Minister Sanjeev Arora highlighted his consistent efforts in ensuring the project's realization, emphasizing its importance to local industry and regional development. The operationalization is expected to enhance air travel, supporting industrial, tourism, healthcare, and educational growth in Punjab, particularly benefiting industrial hubs like Ludhiana.

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