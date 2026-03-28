Escalating Middle East Tensions: Yemen's Missile Gambit Fuels Broader Conflict

In a significant escalation, Israel reported intercepting a missile launched from Yemen, amid the ongoing Middle East conflict. This marks the first missile detection since the Iran war began, with the conflict now entering its fifth week.

Rising tensions have contributed to global economic disruptions, particularly in the energy sector, as key shipping lanes near Yemen face threats of closure. The Houthis' potential involvement could further broaden the war, endangering the Bab al-Mandab Strait, a pivotal maritime route.

As diplomatic negotiations falter, military deployments escalate, with fears of a prolonged conflict fueled by missile attacks throughout the region. The financial impact is already evident, with stock markets tumbling and Brent crude oil prices soaring amid concerns over extended warfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)