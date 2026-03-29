Escalation in the Middle East: Houthis Enter Conflict Amid Rising Tensions

Iranian-backed Houthi rebels entered the ongoing Middle East conflict with missile launches at Israel, intensifying regional tensions. Their involvement risks further destabilization of global oil and gas supplies and shipping routes.

Around 2,500 US Marines have arrived to bolster forces in the region, while regional powers prepare for discussions in Islamabad to address the crisis. Iran's strategic control over the Strait of Hormuz continues to influence global markets.

US and Israeli strikes on Iranian targets persist, aiming to curb retaliatory attacks. Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts face skepticism as talks aim to ease hostilities and resolve underlying issues like Iran's nuclear program.