Narendra Modi Leads Kerala Campaign Push

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to boost the campaign for NDA candidates in Kerala, with plans for a rally in Palakkad and a roadshow in Thrissur on Sunday. The events come ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled for April 9.

The rally at Palakkad's Fort Maidan, where Modi will address thousands of party workers and supporters, is anticipated to draw senior BJP leaders and NDA candidates from the region. Modi's visit aims to energize the campaign trail and gather public support.

The prime minister's itinerary includes a roadshow in Thrissur, starting at the Swaraj Round. Traffic diversions will be implemented in Palakkad and Thrissur to accommodate the events. Union Minister Suresh Gopi and other party leaders are expected to welcome Modi upon arrival.