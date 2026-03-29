Countdown to Change: UDF Poised for Victory in Kerala Assembly Elections

As Kerala preps for its upcoming assembly elections, political winds seem to favor the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). Abdussamad Samadani, an IUML MP, has confidently projected that the UDF would secure over 100 seats, driven by a public yearning for political change after ten years under Left Democratic Front (LDF) governance.

Samadani claims the UDF enjoys a supportive political climate, with voters eager to see a regime shift in Thiruvananthapuram. Citing the previous UDF administration led by figures such as Oommen Chandy, he recalled a time marked by effective governance and public welfare. The leader argued that this sentiment is reflected in current voter trends, which appear to be leaning towards the UDF.

The incumbent LDF government has come under fire for various policy missteps, as highlighted by Samadani. Challenges such as rising unemployment and inadequate education infrastructure underscore the need for a UDF comeback. In recent local body elections, the UDF displayed strong performance, a trend the Congress believes will extend to the assembly polls scheduled for April 9, 2026.