AIADMK's Showdown in Chennai: A Battle for Dominance

The AIADMK gears up for a crucial electoral showdown in Chennai, challenging the ruling DMK across 13 out of the 16 Assembly seats in the district. AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami announced the candidacies of veteran politicians, targeting the DMK's presumed strongholds.

Prominent former state ministers like B Valarmathy and Gokula Indira are set to contest against sitting DMK MLAs, while Porkodi, the widow of a slain BSP leader, represents the AIADMK in a reserved seat. Key party figures will face top DMK leaders, including Chief Minister M K Stalin, in intense battles.

With the AIADMK contesting from 13 constituencies and its allies covering the remaining three, Chennai is witnessing a high-stakes political arena. Against the backdrop of the 2021 Assembly election results, this election promises to reshape the political landscape.