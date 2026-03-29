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AIADMK's Showdown in Chennai: A Battle for Dominance

The AIADMK is set for a fierce electoral battle against the ruling DMK in Chennai, contesting 13 out of 16 Assembly constituencies. The party has fielded seasoned politicians, including former state ministers, to take on DMK strongholds in a high-stakes political contest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 29-03-2026 13:48 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 13:48 IST
AIADMK's Showdown in Chennai: A Battle for Dominance
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The AIADMK gears up for a crucial electoral showdown in Chennai, challenging the ruling DMK across 13 out of the 16 Assembly seats in the district. AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami announced the candidacies of veteran politicians, targeting the DMK's presumed strongholds.

Prominent former state ministers like B Valarmathy and Gokula Indira are set to contest against sitting DMK MLAs, while Porkodi, the widow of a slain BSP leader, represents the AIADMK in a reserved seat. Key party figures will face top DMK leaders, including Chief Minister M K Stalin, in intense battles.

With the AIADMK contesting from 13 constituencies and its allies covering the remaining three, Chennai is witnessing a high-stakes political arena. Against the backdrop of the 2021 Assembly election results, this election promises to reshape the political landscape.

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