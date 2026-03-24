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Edappadi K Palaniswami: Spearheading Change Across Tamil Nadu

Edappadi K Palaniswami, AIADMK general secretary, is embarking on a campaign tour across Chennai and its suburbs from March 25. His focus is to gather support for AIADMK and NDA allies, aiming to unseat the DMK government by emphasizing anti-dynastic politics ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 24-03-2026 15:28 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 15:28 IST
Edappadi K Palaniswami: Spearheading Change Across Tamil Nadu
Edappadi K Palaniswami
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  • India

Edappadi K Palaniswami, the general secretary of AIADMK, is set to launch an intensive campaign across Chennai and its suburbs starting March 25, according to an official party statement released on Tuesday.

Palaniswami will kick off his campaign in downtown Mylapore on Wednesday, focusing on rallying support for the AIADMK and its allies in Alandur and Tambaram on March 27. His itinerary includes campaigning in north Chennai, specifically RK Nagar and Tiruvotriyur, on March 28.

The campaign trail will then take him to Kanniyakumari and Tirunelveli districts on March 29. The subsequent days will see Palaniswami in Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar, and Ramanathapuram, concluding with an April 1 visit to Sivaganga and Pudukottai districts. This substantial campaign effort is aimed at overthrowing the current DMK regime and ends 'dynastic and family politics' in the state by 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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