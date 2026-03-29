Mamata Banerjee Challenges Amit Shah Over Injury Allegations

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lashed out at senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Sunday, disputing his remarks about her injury from the 2021 Assembly polls. She urged Shah to verify the medical reports detailing the injury's extent, countering his accusations of 'victim card politics'.

While addressing an election rally in Purulia district's Manbazar, Banerjee questioned the BJP's intentions, recalling her campaign efforts in a wheelchair. 'Did you deliberately injure my leg during the 2021 elections?' she demanded, adding, 'Are you planning to kill me?'

Banerjee emphasized her government's achievements and accused the BJP of intending to dismantle welfare schemes, notably the 'Lakshmir Bhandar' program for women, should they ascend to power. Her statements followed Shah's release of a political chargesheet against the TMC government.

(With inputs from agencies.)