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Blaze Erupts After TMC Rally in West Bengal

A fire ignited at the stage corner after a TMC rally led by Abhishek Banerjee in Birbhum, West Bengal. The blaze was rapidly extinguished by on-site fire brigade personnel. No injuries were reported. Investigations are ongoing to determine the fire's cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Suri | Updated: 28-03-2026 20:53 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 20:53 IST
Blaze Erupts After TMC Rally in West Bengal
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A fire broke out at the corner of a dais just after a TMC election rally led by Abhishek Banerjee in Birbhum district, West Bengal, on Saturday, officials reported.

Banerjee and other leaders had descended from the stage at Labhpur and were exiting the venue when flames were noticed coming from one of the stage pillars, as per reports. Fire brigade personnel quickly extinguished the fire before it could spread, officials confirmed.

The crowd that attended the rally had already dispersed by the time of the incident, and no injuries were documented. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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