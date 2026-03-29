Vijay's TVK Gears Up for 2026 Tamil Nadu Elections: A New Wave in Dravidian Politics

Vijay, leader of the TVK, has set the stage for a significant political showdown in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, introducing an intriguing blend of seasoned stalwarts and fresh faces. Targeting DMK strongholds, he will contest Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East, signaling a bold challenge to his political rivals.

The TVK's candidate lineup reflects strategic calculations, with experienced leaders and younger aspirants standing in key constituencies. Former AIADMK members, including the veteran K A Sengottaiyan, provide the party a robust foundation to extend its appeal in regions like Gobichettipalayam.

The political landscape in urban and industrial regions is expected to shift as TVK emphasizes corruption-free governance. With 26 female candidates participating, TVK aims to consolidate support across diverse demographics and strengthen its political narrative ahead of the elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)