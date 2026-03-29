Revamping Leadership: Congress Reorganizes Ahead of Himachal Elections

In anticipation of the forthcoming Panchayati Raj Institutions and Urban Local Bodies elections in Himachal Pradesh, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has sanctioned the creation of several new committees and appointed new state office bearers. This overhaul comes after a 16-month hiatus in organizational activity.

The restructuring effort seeks to accommodate influential leaders across all sections of the party while maintaining a balance in regional and caste representation. Notable appointees include former HPCC presidents, ex-ministers, and MLAs whose cabinet roles were previously rescinded. The elections for Panchayati Raj and Urban bodies are expected by May 31, with state assembly elections scheduled for late 2027.

Under the leadership of state Congress chief Vinay Kumar, the 21-member Political Affairs Committee incorporates key figures like Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri. The Congress aims to inject new vigor into its ranks, introducing emerging leaders despite gender representation challenges, with only four women among the 40 newly appointed office bearers.

(With inputs from agencies.)