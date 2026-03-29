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DMK's Vision for Tamil Nadu: A Future-Forward Manifesto Unveiled

DMK MP Kanimozhi defends educational schemes as investments, not freebies, during the Tamil Nadu assembly elections manifesto unveiling. Chief Minister Stalin highlights the manifesto's focus on sustainable economic growth and welfare, with major initiatives for women, youth, and farmers, aiming to bolster education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 20:08 IST
DMK's Vision for Tamil Nadu: A Future-Forward Manifesto Unveiled
DMK MP Kanimozhi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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In a recent address, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Member of Parliament Kanimozhi underscored the importance of educational schemes, such as providing laptops to students, as investments in youth development rather than freebies. Speaking ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, Kanimozhi emphasized the transformative potential of these initiatives in advancing students' technological proficiency and educational prospects.

Expressing confidence in the party's return to power, Kanimozhi assured that the DMK's promises are grounded in feasibility. The manifesto unveiling in Chennai saw Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin branding the document as a 'superstar,' aiming for significant impact. He stressed the manifesto's commitment to 'smart economic multipliers,' supporting both local economies and individual empowerment through skill enhancement and long-term strategies.

Key proposals include raising the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai to Rs 2,000 per month, free bus travel for women, and extended medical coverage. Significant plans for youth involve skill training, increased educational stipends, and laptop distribution. Meanwhile, farmers' support, infrastructural development, and a focus on governance reforms underline the DMK's comprehensive agenda for sustainable growth.

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