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Congress Leader Condemns Attacks, Mourns Iran's Loss

Maharashtra Congress leader Naseem Khan met Dr Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, Iran's representative, to express grief over Ayatollah Khamenei's death in a US-Israel attack. He condemned the attack and conveyed condolences for the soldiers and civilians killed, while hoping for West Asia's peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-03-2026 20:40 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 20:40 IST
Congress Leader Condemns Attacks, Mourns Iran's Loss
Naseem Khan
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Congress leader Naseem Khan expressed profound grief on Sunday over the death of Ayatollah Khamenei, Iran's Supreme Leader, who was reportedly killed in a US-Israel military action.

During a meeting with Dr Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, the representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in India, and Iran's Consul General Saeid Reza Mosayeb Motlagh, Khan conveyed his condolences for Khamenei, and for the soldiers and civilians who lost their lives in the West Asia conflict.

Khan also criticized the attacks by the US-Israel coalition, which have drawn condemnation worldwide, and voiced solidarity with the people of Iran, expressing hopes for a swift return to peace in the region.

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