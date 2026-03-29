Sudan's Humanitarian Crisis: Kordofan Under Siege

In the central region of Kordofan, Sudanese paramilitaries and their allied rebels launched a deadly assault, claiming the lives of at least 14 people, including five children and two women, according to medical sources on Sunday.

The Rapid Support Forces and allies from the Sudan People's Liberation Movement–North initiated a major offensive on Saturday targeting Dilling, the capital of South Kordofan province. Recently freed from an RSF siege, the Sudanese military reported successfully fending off the attack.

The Sudan Doctors Network highlighted the grave humanitarian conditions in the city, warning of a potentially catastrophic situation akin to events in Darfur. The ongoing war, marked by severe atrocities, has resulted in over 40,000 deaths, with central fighting now occurring in Darfur and Kordofan.

(With inputs from agencies.)