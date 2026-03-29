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Sudan's Humanitarian Crisis: Kordofan Under Siege

A deadly attack by Sudanese paramilitaries and their allies in Kordofan has resulted in at least 14 deaths, including children and women. The Rapid Support Forces and their allies shelled residential areas, leading to a dire humanitarian situation resembling past atrocities in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 29-03-2026 22:25 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 22:25 IST
Sudan's Humanitarian Crisis: Kordofan Under Siege
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In the central region of Kordofan, Sudanese paramilitaries and their allied rebels launched a deadly assault, claiming the lives of at least 14 people, including five children and two women, according to medical sources on Sunday.

The Rapid Support Forces and allies from the Sudan People's Liberation Movement–North initiated a major offensive on Saturday targeting Dilling, the capital of South Kordofan province. Recently freed from an RSF siege, the Sudanese military reported successfully fending off the attack.

The Sudan Doctors Network highlighted the grave humanitarian conditions in the city, warning of a potentially catastrophic situation akin to events in Darfur. The ongoing war, marked by severe atrocities, has resulted in over 40,000 deaths, with central fighting now occurring in Darfur and Kordofan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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