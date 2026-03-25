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Political Theater Unraveled: Majithia Criticizes AAP Arrest

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia accused the Bhagwant Mann government of orchestrating a diversionary tactic with the arrest of AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra. Labeling it as a scripted move, Majithia claimed it aims to divert attention from the controversial suicide of a warehousing corporation official, calling for a CBI probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-03-2026 19:23 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 19:23 IST
Political Theater Unraveled: Majithia Criticizes AAP Arrest
Bikram Singh Majithia
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing critique, Shiromani Akali Dal's Bikram Singh Majithia lambasted the Bhagwant Mann-led government, accusing it of orchestrating a diversion with the recent arrest of AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra.

Majithia referred to the arrest as a 'stage-managed show' to detract from the suicide case of Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, a warehousing corporation official. The suicide has created public outrage, with demands for accountability after Randhawa alleged harassment in a video.

Majithia strongly demanded a transparent CBI investigation, insisting that the public won't be misled by what he views as political theatrics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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