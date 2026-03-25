Political Theater Unraveled: Majithia Criticizes AAP Arrest

In a scathing critique, Shiromani Akali Dal's Bikram Singh Majithia lambasted the Bhagwant Mann-led government, accusing it of orchestrating a diversion with the recent arrest of AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra.

Majithia referred to the arrest as a 'stage-managed show' to detract from the suicide case of Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, a warehousing corporation official. The suicide has created public outrage, with demands for accountability after Randhawa alleged harassment in a video.

Majithia strongly demanded a transparent CBI investigation, insisting that the public won't be misled by what he views as political theatrics.

(With inputs from agencies.)