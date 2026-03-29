Islamabad to soon hold talks between US and Iran: Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.
PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 29-03-2026 23:01 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 23:01 IST
Islamabad to soon hold talks between US and Iran: Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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