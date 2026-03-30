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Iran Threatens U.S. and Israeli Officials' Residences

Iran's joint military command has declared that the homes of U.S. and Israeli officials in the Middle East are now legitimate targets. This escalation comes as a response to alleged attacks on Iranian residences, further intensifying tensions in the region amid the ongoing war, now in its first month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 30-03-2026 02:59 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 02:59 IST
Iran Threatens U.S. and Israeli Officials' Residences
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  • United Arab Emirates

In a significant escalation of hostilities, Iran's joint military command has issued a stark warning. On Sunday, their spokesperson declared that the residences of U.S. and Israeli officials in the Middle East are now legitimate military targets.

This announcement marks a new phase in the conflict, which has reached its first-month milestone and continues to widen across the region. Ebrahim Zolfaghari, the spokesperson, cited retaliatory measures as the reason for this decision, pointing to U.S. and Israeli actions against Iranian homes.

Tensions have been on the rise, and this latest threat underscores the growing complexity and danger of the unfolding situation, with international ramifications as the war deepens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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