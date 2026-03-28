Escalation Over Diplomacy: Merz Critiques Trump's Iran Strategy

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has issued a strong critique of US President Donald Trump's strategy concerning the Iran conflict, as reported by the German Press Agency.

Merz emphasized that Trump's actions signify a massive escalation rather than efforts towards de-escalation and peaceful resolution, labeling the moves as 'threatening.'

Additionally, Merz cast doubt on the objective of regime change in Iran, questioning its attainability based on past failures.

(With inputs from agencies.)