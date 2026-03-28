Escalation Over Diplomacy: Merz Critiques Trump's Iran Strategy
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz publicly criticized US President Donald Trump for escalating tensions in the Iran conflict. Merz argues that Trump's approach is not aimed at peaceful resolution but rather increases hostility, bringing potential global consequences. He also questions the feasibility of a regime change in Iran.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 28-03-2026 15:08 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 15:08 IST
- Country:
- Germany
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has issued a strong critique of US President Donald Trump's strategy concerning the Iran conflict, as reported by the German Press Agency.
Merz emphasized that Trump's actions signify a massive escalation rather than efforts towards de-escalation and peaceful resolution, labeling the moves as 'threatening.'
Additionally, Merz cast doubt on the objective of regime change in Iran, questioning its attainability based on past failures.
(With inputs from agencies.)