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Qazi Abdur Rahim's Homecoming to Congress

West Bengal MLA Qazi Abdur Rahim left the Trinamool Congress and rejoined the Congress, describing it as a return 'home'. He'll now contest the Baduria seat on a Congress ticket., having resigned after being denied a ticket by his former party. His father was a lifelong Congress member.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 16:32 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 16:32 IST
Qazi Abdur Rahim's Homecoming to Congress
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  • India

A day after announcing his departure from the Trinamool Congress, West Bengal MLA Qazi Abdur Rahim officially joined the Congress on Monday. This move comes as he seeks to run for the Baduria seat under his new party's banner. Upon his joining, he remarked that his departure signifies a homecoming for him, as his family has deep-rooted ties with the Congress.

The decision follows Rahim's resignation from all positions within the Trinamool Congress after not being nominated as a candidate for the upcoming elections. Congress leaders welcomed him, highlighting his longstanding service in the Baduria constituency and expressing optimism about his contributions to the party.

Rahim was formally received into the party's fold by the leaders, including Ghulam Ahmed Mir, the Congress general secretary in charge of West Bengal, and Pradesh Congress Committee president Shubhankar Sarkar. His joining adds to the political momentum for Congress in West Bengal ahead of the elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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