BJP Chief Nitin Nabin Slams Congress on Bangladeshi Infiltration

During a rally in Jagiroad, BJP president Nitin Nabin accused the Congress of enabling illegal Bangladeshi entry into Assam during its rule, contrasting it with BJP's efforts to curb infiltration. He highlighted the development seen under BJP leadership.

Nabin alleged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi disrespected Assamese culture by refusing to don a traditional scarf, yet comfortably wore a skull cap during mosque visits. He further accused Congress of supporting infiltrators through the Siliguri Corridor.

Nabin stressed the massive change in Assam under BJP's decade-long rule, promising to protect Assamese rights and fight against corruption. The state's upcoming assembly elections see BJP confident of a sweeping victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)