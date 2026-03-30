Left Menu

Bihar's Power Shift: Speculations and Strategies

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's resignation from the state legislative council has sparked speculation about the new government's leadership. Kumar aims to transition to the Rajya Sabha, stirring talks of a JD(U) power play before BJP claims the top post. The political intrigue intensifies awaiting assembly decisions post-Kharmaas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 30-03-2026 17:23 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 17:23 IST
Bihar's Power Shift: Speculations and Strategies
Nitish Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar's political landscape is abuzz as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar resigns from the state legislative council. This surprise move opens a debate about the next leader, following Kumar's intent to join the Rajya Sabha. His departure comes shortly after securing a fresh electoral mandate.

Amidst growing speculations, the JD(U), having a close count with BJP, sees a chance to negotiate its position before the BJP claims the chief ministerial post. The strategic timing coincides with Kharmaas, a period seen as unsuitable for significant transitions in Indian culture.

As BJP eyes the chief minister's role, potential candidates like Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary and former BJP state president Nityanand Rai emerge. Party insiders caution that leadership decisions may still be influenced heavily by central BJP leaders, echoing past political maneuvers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Accuses BJP of Divisive Politics in Purulia

TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Accuses BJP of Divisive Politics in Purulia

 India
2
Russia Ensures Lifeline: Oil Supplies Continue to Cuba Amid Tensions

Russia Ensures Lifeline: Oil Supplies Continue to Cuba Amid Tensions

 Russian Federation
3
Naxalism has nearly ended in Chhattisgarh's Bastar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

Naxalism has nearly ended in Chhattisgarh's Bastar: Union Home Minister Amit...

 India
4
High-Stakes Battle in Bagalkote: Congress vs. BJP

High-Stakes Battle in Bagalkote: Congress vs. BJP

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026