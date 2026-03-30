Bihar's Power Shift: Speculations and Strategies

Bihar's political landscape is abuzz as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar resigns from the state legislative council. This surprise move opens a debate about the next leader, following Kumar's intent to join the Rajya Sabha. His departure comes shortly after securing a fresh electoral mandate.

Amidst growing speculations, the JD(U), having a close count with BJP, sees a chance to negotiate its position before the BJP claims the chief ministerial post. The strategic timing coincides with Kharmaas, a period seen as unsuitable for significant transitions in Indian culture.

As BJP eyes the chief minister's role, potential candidates like Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary and former BJP state president Nityanand Rai emerge. Party insiders caution that leadership decisions may still be influenced heavily by central BJP leaders, echoing past political maneuvers.

(With inputs from agencies.)