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Rahul Gandhi Intensifies Campaign Against CPI(M) in Kerala Elections

Rahul Gandhi escalates his campaign efforts in the Kerala elections, criticizing the CPI(M) and BJP duo. Highlighting the Sabarimala gold theft controversy, he accuses PM Modi of overlooking the issue. Rahul advocates for fair rubber prices and challenges the national influence of BJP and CPI(M) in Kerala.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 30-03-2026 20:26 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 20:26 IST
Rahul Gandhi Intensifies Campaign Against CPI(M) in Kerala Elections
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Rahul Gandhi has intensified his campaign efforts for the UDF in the upcoming Kerala assembly elections, targeting a coalition between CPI(M) and BJP.

Raising the Sabarimala gold theft controversy, he accused Prime Minister Modi of remaining silent to protect LDF interests.

In Kottayam, Gandhi highlighted issues such as falling rubber prices and foreign funding regulations, which affect the local Christian population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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