Chaos in Delhi: BJP-AAP Deadlock Over Civic Meeting

The Standing Committee meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi ended in chaos on Monday amidst a standoff between the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Chairperson Satya Sharma accused AAP councillors of disrupting proceedings over key agenda items, including member retirements.

AAP councillors countered these accusations, asserting their request for previous meeting minutes to be reviewed was within their rights and crucial before new agenda discussions. They also accused the BJP of fast-tracking decisions improperly and raised concerns about irregularities in Rs 650 crore landfill projects.

As tensions escalated, the meeting was rescheduled for Tuesday. The situation reflects ongoing political strife within the MCD, affecting its civic duties and public service efficacy. Simultaneously, preparations for the retirement and election of committee members are underway amidst continuing discord.