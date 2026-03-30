Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday urged for an immediate cessation of the ongoing West Asia conflict, suggesting India's diplomatic influence could be pivotal in calming the situation. Abdullah expressed optimism about India's potential impact, given the Prime Minister's robust international relations.

In his remarks, Abdullah underscored the urgency for a ceasefire, stating, "We desire the war's swift conclusion. The Prime Minister's unique diplomatic standing, due to his strong ties with other nations, positions him to contribute uniquely." His comments come amid increased global appeals for restraint and dialogue over rising tensions in the region.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been actively engaging with global leaders, including Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to address pressing international conflicts. Discussions covered regional security and energy stability, with India's outreach reflecting its commitment to fostering dialogue and securing strategic trade routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)