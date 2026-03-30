Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections: A High-Stakes Political Showdown Begins

The electoral battle in Tamil Nadu kicks off with Chief Minister M K Stalin and TVK chief Vijay filing their nominations. Scheduled for April 23, the assembly elections promise a fierce contest as the campaigning builds momentum.

Stalin seeks a fourth consecutive term from Kolathur, projecting confidence in a continued governance streak. Meanwhile, AIADMK chief Palaniswami proposes welfare initiatives to secure voter favor, while criticizing the ruling DMK's governance.

On the campaign trail, Udhayanidhi Stalin actively attacks AIADMK, framing the elections as a fight against Delhi's influence in Tamil Nadu. Prominent campaigners emphasize the importance of local autonomy and socio-economic welfare in securing public support.

(With inputs from agencies.)