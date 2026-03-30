Behind Closed Doors: The Real Story of U.S.-Iran Talks
The White House announced that negotiations with Iran are progressing positively despite public statements suggesting otherwise. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt emphasized that the Iranian regime's public posturing and reports differ significantly from private discussions with U.S. officials.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-03-2026 23:09 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 23:09 IST
- Country:
- United States
On Monday, the White House revealed that behind-the-scenes negotiations with Iran are moving forward positively, challenging public narratives.
According to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, Tehran's public statements diverge markedly from what they communicate to U.S. officials in private discussions.
Leavitt highlighted that regime posturing and false reporting should not overshadow the promising progress made in these diplomatic engagements.