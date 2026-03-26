Dynamic Assembly Contest: Battle for Bagalkot and Davanagere South

The Karnataka bypolls have drawn significant attention with a total of 34 candidates contesting in the Bagalkot and Davanagere South constituencies. These elections were called following the unfortunate demise of the sitting Congress MLAs, prompting the need for a fresh mandate.

In the key constituencies, major parties such as the Congress and BJP have fielded robust contenders. Samarth Shamanur, son of state Mines and Geology Minister S S Mallikarjun, enters the race from Davanagere South. In Bagalkot, Umesh Meti carries the Congress banner. The BJP counters with Srinivas T Dasakariyappa and Veerabhadrayya Charantimath.

Vigilant monitoring by enforcement teams has resulted in the seizure of over Rs 80 lakh, along with significant liquor confiscations. A comprehensive legal crackdown has seen multiple FIRs and vehicle seizures, highlighting the authorities' commitment to ensuring a fair election process.

(With inputs from agencies.)