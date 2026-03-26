Dynamic Assembly Contest: Battle for Bagalkot and Davanagere South
The Karnataka bypolls are heating up with a total of 34 candidates contesting in Bagalkot and Davanagere South constituencies. Following the deaths of Congress MLAs, both leading parties have fielded strong candidates. Monitoring efforts have intensified, with significant seizures and FIRs recorded. The Congress and BJP aim to secure these critical seats.
- Country:
- India
The Karnataka bypolls have drawn significant attention with a total of 34 candidates contesting in the Bagalkot and Davanagere South constituencies. These elections were called following the unfortunate demise of the sitting Congress MLAs, prompting the need for a fresh mandate.
In the key constituencies, major parties such as the Congress and BJP have fielded robust contenders. Samarth Shamanur, son of state Mines and Geology Minister S S Mallikarjun, enters the race from Davanagere South. In Bagalkot, Umesh Meti carries the Congress banner. The BJP counters with Srinivas T Dasakariyappa and Veerabhadrayya Charantimath.
Vigilant monitoring by enforcement teams has resulted in the seizure of over Rs 80 lakh, along with significant liquor confiscations. A comprehensive legal crackdown has seen multiple FIRs and vehicle seizures, highlighting the authorities' commitment to ensuring a fair election process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka
- bypolls
- Bagalkot
- Davanagere South
- Congress
- BJP
- elections
- candidates
- Shamanur
- Meti