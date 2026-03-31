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BJP's Vision for Assam: Transformation Through Development and Heritage Protection

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the BJP's ambitious manifesto for the Assam assembly elections, emphasizing protection of indigenous heritage and substantial infrastructure investment. The manifesto pledges land rights, employment creation, and major developmental projects aimed at positioning Assam as India's Eastern Gateway with a focus on eradicating illegal encroachments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 31-03-2026 13:29 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 13:29 IST
BJP's Vision for Assam: Transformation Through Development and Heritage Protection
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In a significant political move, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) manifesto for the upcoming Assam assembly elections. The document outlines extensive measures aimed at protecting the rights of indigenous communities and boosting infrastructure development.

The manifesto, referred to as 'Sankalp Patra,' details 31 commitments, including a Rs 5 lakh crore investment envisioned to transform Assam into India's Eastern Gateway. Priorities include reclaiming land from illegal encroachments and enforcing the Uniform Civil Code, except in designated tribal areas, to preserve local heritage.

Highlighted plans also involve creating government jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities, with additional schemes like 'Mission Basundhara' and the 'Badh Mukt Assam Mission' to address land rights and tackle flooding. With elections approaching, BJP ministers rally support for what they claim to be unparalleled development achievements in Assam under their governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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