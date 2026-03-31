BJP's Vision for Assam: Transformation Through Development and Heritage Protection

In a significant political move, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) manifesto for the upcoming Assam assembly elections. The document outlines extensive measures aimed at protecting the rights of indigenous communities and boosting infrastructure development.

The manifesto, referred to as 'Sankalp Patra,' details 31 commitments, including a Rs 5 lakh crore investment envisioned to transform Assam into India's Eastern Gateway. Priorities include reclaiming land from illegal encroachments and enforcing the Uniform Civil Code, except in designated tribal areas, to preserve local heritage.

Highlighted plans also involve creating government jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities, with additional schemes like 'Mission Basundhara' and the 'Badh Mukt Assam Mission' to address land rights and tackle flooding. With elections approaching, BJP ministers rally support for what they claim to be unparalleled development achievements in Assam under their governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)