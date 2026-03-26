Kerala Politics: Allegations and Alliances Uncovered

A fierce political battle unfolds in Kerala as the Congress party levels serious allegations of a covert deal between CPI(M) and BJP during the April 9 Assembly polls. This accusation has ignited a heated social media exchange between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Opposition Leader V D Satheesan.

The Chief Minister posted a photograph on Facebook, showing Satheesan at an RSS event, questioning his involvement in the 2006 Golwalkar centenary celebration in Paravur, hinting at possible RSS support. Satheesan rebutted by posting past images of Left leaders with BJP figures, accusing Vijayan of historical RSS ties.

The exchange continues to fuel tensions, with both leaders targeting each other's political associations. As the Assembly elections approach, the alleged BJP-CPI(M) deal remains a contentious topic, especially in a state with significant minority voters.