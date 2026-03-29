Minister Denies Allegations of Election Campaign Obstruction in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Minister I Periyasamy has firmly denied accusations that he blocked Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief, actor-turned-politician Vijay, from running an election campaign. The minister clarified that it is the Election Commission of India (ECI) that issues permissions during the Model Code of Conduct period.

Periyasamy addressed reporters, emphasizing that the state government does not provide direct permissions, and urged parties to seek authorization via the election portal. Meanwhile, TVK has lodged a complaint against the ruling DMK, claiming collusion between the local police and government to prevent their political rally in the Perambur Assembly constituency.

In a heated press release, TVK expressed concerns over sudden obstructions at their planned campaign venue, alleging deliberate sabotage. The state police, however, deemed the site unfit for the expected crowd, leading to the denial of their request. As tensions rise, TVK prepares to announce its candidate list as Tamil Nadu's election date approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)