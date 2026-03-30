FCRA Amendment Sparks Concern Amid Kerala Election Campaign
BJP state vice president Shone George dismisses concerns over the FCRA amendment bill as baseless. Controversy arises amid accusations from Christian groups and political parties alleging minority targeting. George assures transparency in church financial dealings, citing past fears over CAA. However, religious leaders warn of adverse impacts on church activities.
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The FCRA amendment bill has become a focal point in Kerala's Assembly election, with BJP state vice president Shone George asserting that worries are unfounded. The proposed bill aims to regulate foreign funds received by NGOs, George emphasizes, dismissing claims that minorities are targeted.
Amid the controversy, Christian organizations express alarm, fearing the amendments might disrupt their activities. Baselios Marthoma Mathews III, head of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, highlights potential impacts on charitable endeavors if foreign funds are restricted, urging reconsideration of the bill.
Political leaders, including AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, criticize the amendment as a threat to minority rights, claiming it facilitates central control over religious communities. The ongoing debate underscores broader national concerns surrounding the legislation.
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