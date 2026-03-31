TMC's Banerjee Slams BJP's 'Double-Engine' Government in Balurghat

In a recent political confrontation, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regarding the alleged ineffectiveness of its 'double-engine government' in Balurghat.

Campaigning for TMC candidate Arpita Ghosh, Banerjee accused the saffron party of failing to bring any development to the constituency, despite having both a BJP MP and MLA. He demanded that the BJP present a 'report card' of their achievements, maintaining that the constituency hasn't seen any benefits under the current regime.

Banerjee emphasized the achievements of the TMC government, spotlighting initiatives like the Pathashree scheme and Yuva Sathi program. He criticized BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar's promises and dared him to implement financial assistance schemes, such as 'Lakshmir Bhandar', in any BJP-ruled state before making lofty claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)