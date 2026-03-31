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Himachal Pradesh CM Rolls Back Entry Tax Hike Amid Protests

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu reversed the entry tax hike for passenger vehicles after protests on state borders. The increase, meant to integrate with the FASTag system, drew backlash from the opposition and affected locals. Relief measures were announced for those near entry points.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 31-03-2026 19:09 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 19:09 IST
Himachal Pradesh CM Rolls Back Entry Tax Hike Amid Protests
Tax
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has repealed the rise in entry tax on passenger vehicles, a decision that comes in response to widespread protests along the state's borders.

The Chief Minister informed the Vidhan Sabha that while the tax increase is minor for most, some confusion has been intentionally stirred, affecting those in border areas the most.

Protests were notably strong among taxi operators and the tourism sector. Sukhu clarified that the state had not added a new toll tax; they had merely increased an existing one, now set for rationalization. He tied the increase to the FASTag system integration on National Highways.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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