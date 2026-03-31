BJP's Bold Vision for Kerala: Transforming the State with Development Initiatives

The BJP-led NDA unveiled its manifesto for the Kerala Assembly elections, presenting a series of ambitious initiatives aimed at economic growth, social upliftment, and infrastructural expansion.

Key proposals include monetary benefits for needy women, two free LPG cylinders annually for poor families, a high-speed rail network, and an AIIMS for Kerala. The party also pledges greater transparency in temple administration and a commitment to ecological and wildlife conservation.

BJP national president Nitin Nabin criticized the incumbent LDF and UDF governments for economic stagnation and alleged fiscal misgovernance, positioning the BJP as a catalyst for change with a structured development vision for the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)