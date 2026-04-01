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Trump's Executive Order: Mail-in Voting Rules Tightened Nationwide

President Donald Trump has signed a new executive order aimed at tightening mail-in voting regulations across the United States. It directs the creation of a list of eligible voters, mandates securing absentee ballots, and faces potential legal challenges. The move aligns with Trump's longstanding, unsubstantiated claims about voter fraud in his 2020 election defeat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2026 03:15 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 03:15 IST
Trump's Executive Order: Mail-in Voting Rules Tightened Nationwide
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President Donald Trump has signed an executive order focusing on strengthening mail-in voting regulations nationwide. The order calls for the creation of a verified list of U.S. citizens eligible to vote in each state.

Additionally, it mandates that absentee ballots be sent only to those on an approved list, while also requiring unique tracking barcodes on secure ballot envelopes. Legal challenges are expected, as any such federal move could affect state-run election systems.

The order follows Trump's persistent but baseless claims of voter fraud leading to his loss in the 2020 election, and comes ahead of the November midterms when Republicans will work to maintain congressional control. Ironically, Trump voted by mail in Florida recently, justifying it by citing his responsibilities as president.

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