Fulton County Challenges FBI Over 2020 Election Ballot Seizure

Fulton County, Georgia, lashed out at the FBI's handling of the 2020 election investigation, demanding a judge order the return of ballots seized amid President Trump's voter fraud claims. The county argued in a federal court in Atlanta that the FBI's evidence was flawed, as testified by election expert Ryan Macias.

The FBI's January search, attended by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, resulted in more than 600 boxes of ballots being taken. Fulton County lawyers argued that the search was a 'callous disregard' for their constitutional rights. Judge J.P. Boulee questioned some of the county's arguments, noting conflicting information included in the FBI's affidavit.

Prosecutors claimed potential violations regarding records retention and fair elections, with Fulton County lawyer Abbe Lowell arguing it could set a precedent for expansive federal probes into election centers. Fulton has been central in Trump-driven conspiracy theories following the 2020 election, pivotal in Georgia's flip to Biden.

(With inputs from agencies.)