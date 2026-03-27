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Fulton County Fights FBI Over 2020 Election Ballots Seizure

Georgia's Fulton County is seeking a federal order for the return of 2020 election ballots seized by the FBI, as the agency investigates Donald Trump's claims of voter fraud. The case highlights ongoing tensions over the legitimacy of the 2020 election results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 15:35 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 15:35 IST
Fulton County Fights FBI Over 2020 Election Ballots Seizure

Fulton County, Georgia, is challenging the FBI's seizure of more than 600 boxes of 2020 election ballots, which occurred during a January search of the county's election center. The federal court hearing scheduled to address this matter underscores the contentious efforts to revisit the election outcome.

The investigation, guided by claims of voting irregularities, involved FBI agents who cited missing ballot images and questioned the handling of absentee ballots. Lawyers from Fulton County argue the FBI's actions disregard constitutional rights and rely on discredited claims.

The case exemplifies ongoing debates over the 2020 election, with Fulton County's electoral processes at the heart of former President Trump's allegations of widespread voter fraud, despite no substantial evidence of criminal activity being found. The Justice Department, meanwhile, maintains the legality of the FBI's investigative actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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