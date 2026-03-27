Fulton County Fights FBI Over 2020 Election Ballots Seizure

Fulton County, Georgia, is challenging the FBI's seizure of more than 600 boxes of 2020 election ballots, which occurred during a January search of the county's election center. The federal court hearing scheduled to address this matter underscores the contentious efforts to revisit the election outcome.

The investigation, guided by claims of voting irregularities, involved FBI agents who cited missing ballot images and questioned the handling of absentee ballots. Lawyers from Fulton County argue the FBI's actions disregard constitutional rights and rely on discredited claims.

The case exemplifies ongoing debates over the 2020 election, with Fulton County's electoral processes at the heart of former President Trump's allegations of widespread voter fraud, despite no substantial evidence of criminal activity being found. The Justice Department, meanwhile, maintains the legality of the FBI's investigative actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)