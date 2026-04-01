U.S. Announces Imminent Iran Exit Plans
President Donald Trump has announced that the United States will soon withdraw from Iran, with a potential timeline of two to three weeks. This statement was made during a White House press briefing, reflecting a significant shift in U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-04-2026 03:27 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 03:27 IST
- Country:
- United States
On Tuesday, President Donald Trump declared that the United States is preparing to exit Iran in the near future. This significant announcement was made during a press briefing at the White House.
He specified that the U.S. withdrawal could occur as soon as two or three weeks, outlining an expedited timeline for the move.
This decision marks a pivotal change in American foreign policy strategy concerning its military presence in the Middle East.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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