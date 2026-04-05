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Amit Shah Courts Christian Community in Kerala Ahead of Elections

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached out to Kerala's Christian community during an Easter event, urging support for the BJP-led NDA in upcoming assembly elections. He criticized opposition leaders and addressed issues like gold misappropriation, the establishment of AIIMS, and communal concerns. Shah emphasized NDA's 'justice for all' mantra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 05-04-2026 19:19 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 19:19 IST
Amit Shah Courts Christian Community in Kerala Ahead of Elections
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on the occasion of Easter, made a significant outreach to Kerala's Christian community, asking them to support the BJP-led NDA in the upcoming assembly elections set for April 9. Shah assured the audience at a public gathering in the Kunnathunadu constituency that culprits involved in the Sabarimala gold misappropriation would be jailed within two months if the NDA is elected to power.

Shah accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of spreading misinformation and criticized Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for allegedly renaming centrally funded projects to take credit. He announced plans for Kerala's first AIIMS, promised within two years of an NDA government establishment in the state, and called for a prosperous Kerala through NDA governance.

Amidst concerns over the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act amendments, Shah insisted the NDA stands for 'justice for all, appeasement of none.' He highlighted NDA's response to allegations against the Popular Front of India and addressed local land disputes. Further targeting opposition parties, Shah claimed they were collusive, urging Kerala voters to support the BJP as the state's primary political option.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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