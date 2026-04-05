Rocketing Changes: How BJP Transformed Puducherry

BJP National President Nitin Nabin declared on Sunday that the NDA's 'double-engine' government has turned Puducherry from a 'land of anarchy and corruption' into a burgeoning hub of development. He emphasized the remarkable drop in unemployment, now at 4% from a staggering 47%, and pledged to expedite future progress through business, education, spirituality, and tourism.

Nabin, addressing an extensive public rally, sought support for BJP candidate Selvam. He claimed that the era of corruption and unemployment under previous Congress-DMK administrations has been supplanted by a transparent, welfare-focused government.

The BJP chief criticized the prior Congress government's financial history, including the 'CENTAC scam,' and highlighted recent infrastructure projects worth Rs 2,700 crore. Manifesto promises included increased aid for farmers and fishermen, free LPG cylinders during festivals, and a student incentive plan, aiming to boost BJP's support within various communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)