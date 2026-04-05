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Nitin Nabin's Energized Roadshow Sparks Massive Wave of Support in Thirunallar

BJP National President Nitin Nabin conducted a vibrant roadshow in Thirunallar, sparking significant support for the NDA ahead of the April 9 Assembly polls. His warm reception by local leaders highlighted the palpable enthusiasm for development under the NDA's leadership, further energizing their campaign in Puducherry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 05-04-2026 19:51 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 19:51 IST
Nitin Nabin's Energized Roadshow Sparks Massive Wave of Support in Thirunallar
Nitin Nabin
  • Country:
  • India

BJP National President Nitin Nabin's roadshow in Thirunallar on Sunday electrified the streets, showcasing robust support for the NDA as Puducherry gears up for its April 9 Assembly elections.

During nearly an hour in Thirunallar, Nabin highlighted the strong endorsement from the locals, describing it as a loud declaration for development-focused leadership.

Warmly received by Puducherry BJP and allies, Nabin's visit signals a continued commitment to bringing prosperity throughout the region, with the candidate GNS Rajasekaran standing for the BJP in the upcoming election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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