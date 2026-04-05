Nitin Nabin's Energized Roadshow Sparks Massive Wave of Support in Thirunallar

BJP National President Nitin Nabin's roadshow in Thirunallar on Sunday electrified the streets, showcasing robust support for the NDA as Puducherry gears up for its April 9 Assembly elections.

During nearly an hour in Thirunallar, Nabin highlighted the strong endorsement from the locals, describing it as a loud declaration for development-focused leadership.

Warmly received by Puducherry BJP and allies, Nabin's visit signals a continued commitment to bringing prosperity throughout the region, with the candidate GNS Rajasekaran standing for the BJP in the upcoming election.

(With inputs from agencies.)