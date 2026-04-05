Nitin Nabin's Energized Roadshow Sparks Massive Wave of Support in Thirunallar
BJP National President Nitin Nabin conducted a vibrant roadshow in Thirunallar, sparking significant support for the NDA ahead of the April 9 Assembly polls. His warm reception by local leaders highlighted the palpable enthusiasm for development under the NDA's leadership, further energizing their campaign in Puducherry.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 05-04-2026 19:51 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 19:51 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP National President Nitin Nabin's roadshow in Thirunallar on Sunday electrified the streets, showcasing robust support for the NDA as Puducherry gears up for its April 9 Assembly elections.
During nearly an hour in Thirunallar, Nabin highlighted the strong endorsement from the locals, describing it as a loud declaration for development-focused leadership.
Warmly received by Puducherry BJP and allies, Nabin's visit signals a continued commitment to bringing prosperity throughout the region, with the candidate GNS Rajasekaran standing for the BJP in the upcoming election.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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