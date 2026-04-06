Flyover Crash in Thane City Causes Traffic Snarl
A collision between an autorickshaw and a car on a Thane city flyover injured two individuals and resulted in an oil spill, causing temporary traffic delays. The incident, occurring in Maharashtra's Kalwa area, required quick cleanup efforts to restore traffic flow. Both injured parties are receiving treatment at a local hospital.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 06-04-2026 09:19 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 09:19 IST
- Country:
- India
A collision involving an autorickshaw and a car on a flyover in Thane's Kalwa area early Monday led to injuries and significant traffic disruptions, officials report.
The incident, happening at around 5.42 am, caused an oil spill as the vehicles crashed. The autorickshaw's driver and passenger sustained injuries and were taken to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital for treatment.
Traffic on the route slowed temporarily but resumed promptly after the removal of the damaged vehicles, according to Yasin Tadvi, head of the Disaster Management Cell.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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