Marcos Leonardo's Heroics and Key Asian Football Weekend Highlights
The past week in Asian football was eventful with Marcos Leonardo securing a late draw for Al-Hilal, while Al-Nassr remains atop the Saudi Pro League. Newcastle Jets' A-League lead narrowed, Kashima Antlers maintained their J.League lead, and Chengdu Rongcheng preserved their unbeaten status in the CSL.
In an exhilarating week for Asian football fans, Marcos Leonardo emerged as a key figure, scoring a crucial 77th minute goal to secure a 2-2 draw for Al-Hilal against Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Pro League. Al-Hilal currently trails leaders Al-Nassr by five points.
The A-League saw a shake-up as Newcastle Jets' lead was trimmed to three points following a 3-2 defeat to Macarthur FC. Meanwhile, Adelaide United climbed to third place after a draw with Auckland FC, accompanied by Melbourne Victory's defeat.
Kashima Antlers retained their top position in the J.League despite a loss to Mito Hollyhock, while Vissel Kobe continued their winning streak in the western conference. Jeonbuk narrowed the gap to FC Seoul in the K League, and Chengdu Rongcheng continued their unbeaten run in the CSL with a dominating win over Qingdao West Coast.
(With inputs from agencies.)