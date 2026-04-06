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Marcos Leonardo's Heroics and Key Asian Football Weekend Highlights

The past week in Asian football was eventful with Marcos Leonardo securing a late draw for Al-Hilal, while Al-Nassr remains atop the Saudi Pro League. Newcastle Jets' A-League lead narrowed, Kashima Antlers maintained their J.League lead, and Chengdu Rongcheng preserved their unbeaten status in the CSL.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 09:13 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 09:13 IST
Marcos Leonardo's Heroics and Key Asian Football Weekend Highlights
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In an exhilarating week for Asian football fans, Marcos Leonardo emerged as a key figure, scoring a crucial 77th minute goal to secure a 2-2 draw for Al-Hilal against Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Pro League. Al-Hilal currently trails leaders Al-Nassr by five points.

The A-League saw a shake-up as Newcastle Jets' lead was trimmed to three points following a 3-2 defeat to Macarthur FC. Meanwhile, Adelaide United climbed to third place after a draw with Auckland FC, accompanied by Melbourne Victory's defeat.

Kashima Antlers retained their top position in the J.League despite a loss to Mito Hollyhock, while Vissel Kobe continued their winning streak in the western conference. Jeonbuk narrowed the gap to FC Seoul in the K League, and Chengdu Rongcheng continued their unbeaten run in the CSL with a dominating win over Qingdao West Coast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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