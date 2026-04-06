Tensions Flare as Congress Candidate Aisha Potty Faces Harassment
Two alleged CPI(M) workers, Prasad and Satheesh, registered in a case for obstructing Congress candidate Aisha Potty's vehicle and verbally abusing her at Ezhukone. Potty, formerly a CPI(M) MLA, is running in the Kottarakkara constituency. Police are investigating the Sunday incident and have identified the suspects.
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In a politically charged altercation at Ezhukone, two individuals were accused of obstructing Congress candidate Aisha Potty's campaign efforts by blocking her vehicle and verbally abusing her. The accused, identified as Prasad and Satheesh, are believed to be affiliated with the CPI(M) party, according to the police.
Aisha Potty, a former CPI(M) MLA who switched allegiance to the Congress, is contesting the Kottarakkara constituency seat. The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday at Choorapoyika Junction, disrupting her election campaigning.
An FIR details that Prasad brandished a CPI(M) flag during the incident, while Satheesh not only blocked Potty's vehicle but also issued verbal threats. Ezhukone police have registered a case based on her complaint and are in the process of arresting the identified suspects.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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