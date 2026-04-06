Left Menu

Tensions Flare as Congress Candidate Aisha Potty Faces Harassment

Two alleged CPI(M) workers, Prasad and Satheesh, registered in a case for obstructing Congress candidate Aisha Potty's vehicle and verbally abusing her at Ezhukone. Potty, formerly a CPI(M) MLA, is running in the Kottarakkara constituency. Police are investigating the Sunday incident and have identified the suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kollam | Updated: 06-04-2026 09:38 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 09:38 IST
Tensions Flare as Congress Candidate Aisha Potty Faces Harassment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a politically charged altercation at Ezhukone, two individuals were accused of obstructing Congress candidate Aisha Potty's campaign efforts by blocking her vehicle and verbally abusing her. The accused, identified as Prasad and Satheesh, are believed to be affiliated with the CPI(M) party, according to the police.

Aisha Potty, a former CPI(M) MLA who switched allegiance to the Congress, is contesting the Kottarakkara constituency seat. The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday at Choorapoyika Junction, disrupting her election campaigning.

An FIR details that Prasad brandished a CPI(M) flag during the incident, while Satheesh not only blocked Potty's vehicle but also issued verbal threats. Ezhukone police have registered a case based on her complaint and are in the process of arresting the identified suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indian Auto Retail Hits Historic High: A Shift in Industry Growth

Indian Auto Retail Hits Historic High: A Shift in Industry Growth

 India
2
CBI's enquiry to cover award & execution of public works, contracts & work orders in Arunachal Pradesh from Jan 1, 2015 to Dec 31, 2025: SC.

CBI's enquiry to cover award & execution of public works, contracts & work o...

 India
3
India's Service Sector Growth Slows Amid Rising Costs and Global Challenges

India's Service Sector Growth Slows Amid Rising Costs and Global Challenges

 India
4
Kataib Hezbollah Warns of Attacks Amid Hormuz Tensions

Kataib Hezbollah Warns of Attacks Amid Hormuz Tensions

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026