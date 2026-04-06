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Mamata Banerjee Challenges PM Modi Over Pakistan's Kolkata Threat

Mamata Banerjee criticized PM Modi for not addressing Pakistan's threat to Kolkata during his West Bengal rallies. She questioned his silence on Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Asif's warning of a potential strike on Kolkata. Banerjee urged Modi to take a strong stance against threats to Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-04-2026 14:09 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 14:09 IST
Mamata Banerjee Challenges PM Modi Over Pakistan's Kolkata Threat
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not addressing Pakistan's recent threat to Kolkata. During a rally in Nadia district, Banerjee questioned why Modi failed to mention the issue in his election speeches across West Bengal.

Her remarks came after Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Asif warned of potential strikes on Kolkata in response to any 'false flag operation' by India. Banerjee expressed displeasure with the Prime Minister's silence, urging him to take firm action against any threats to the region.

Highlighting the seriousness of the threat, Banerjee asserted, "Like we do not accept threats to the entire country, threats specific to Kolkata will not be taken lightly." Her comments come amid heightened tensions and rhetoric between the two nations.

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