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Modi Accuses Congress of 'Singing to Pakistan's Tune' and Praises BJP's Development Focus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congress party during election rallies in Assam, accusing them of aligning with Pakistan's interests and hindering development. Modi highlighted BJP's commitment to long-term growth, military support, and land rights for tea garden workers, claiming the Congress pursued short-term, corrupt practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dibrugarh | Updated: 06-04-2026 18:42 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 18:42 IST
Modi Accuses Congress of 'Singing to Pakistan's Tune' and Praises BJP's Development Focus
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Addressing election rallies in Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, accusing them of siding with Pakistan and impeding national development. He highlighted the BJP's focus on long-term growth and benefits for society, contrasting it with what he described as Congress's corrupt and myopic governance.

Modi alleged that Congress consistently aimed to serve Pakistan's agenda, referencing incidents like the 2016 surgical strikes and 'Operation Sindoor.' He criticized them for neglecting military veterans' welfare, which the BJP addressed by implementing the 'One Rank, One Pension' policy, significantly benefiting veterans financially.

The Prime Minister also accused Congress of dynastic politics and corruption, and lauded BJP's efforts in providing land rights to indigenous people and supporting tea garden workers. Modi encouraged the continuation of BJP governance in Assam to further the state's development and criticized Congress's past neglect of regional concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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